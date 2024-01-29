Expand / Collapse search

Illinois man missing; last seen in Glendale near Milwaukee River

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 4:37PM
Glendale
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Search for missing IL man in Glendale

GLENDALE, Wis. - Glendale police need help finding a man who disappeared on Monday morning, Jan. 29.

Police say Eugeniu Matcin of Illinois was last seen in a hot tub in the back of a home on Riverview Drive – near the Milwaukee River.  

Police and rescue crews searched the area – including the river. Matcin was not found. 

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Matcin is described as being 5'7" tall, weighing 190 pounds with short black hair and a beard. 

Search for missing IL man in Glendale

If you know of Matcin's whereabouts, you are urged to call Glendale police. 