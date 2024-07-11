Milwaukee restaurateur sex assault case; Karlos Soriano-Cabrera sentenced

A Milwaukee County judge sentenced Karlos Soriano-Cabrera on Thursday, July 11 to ten years in prison plus an additional ten years of extended supervision in connection with the sexual assaults of women.

A jury found Soriano-Cabrera guilty in June of four of five charges against him – including third-degree sexual assault and fourth-degree sexual assault. A fifth charge of third-degree sexual assault was dismissed on a prosecutor's motion.

Case details

Soriano was a partner of the Peruvian-influenced restaurant C-viche on Kinnickinnic Avenue in Milwaukee's Bay View neighborhood. A second location in Shorewood opened in fall 2022. Soriano was also behind Kompali, a Brady Street taqueria, that also has a location in 3rd Street Market Hall downtown.

FOX6 News is not detailing portions of the criminal complaint against Soriano as to not identify possible victims.

According to court filings, two of the assaults of two different women occurred on the same night last fall; the other two counts relate to incidents that happened in spring 2017.

According to a criminal complaint, one woman told investigators said she was sexually assaulted the same night another woman said Soriano raped her. After police started their investigation, detectives spoke with two other women who say that Soriano assaulted them years ago – including one woman who said she remembered having a drink with Soriano and woke up in her apartment naked and in pain.

Court filings say DNA evidence collected from two of the women is a match for Soriano.