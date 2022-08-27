Milwaukee residents share safety concerns in listening session

Transparency, safety and engagement – those are a few topics tackled during a conversation between Milwaukee police and the public on Saturday, Aug. 27.

Safety is top of mind for Jeaninne Bauer and her neighbors on Milwaukee's northwest side.

"We have little kids in the neighborhood. There is one that is coming into world pretty soon. We need to be able to have these children play outside safely," Bauer said.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The future and present is why Bauer and more than two dozen others attending a public safety community listening session on Saturday.

"How can we go about making a change and actually continuing to make a change, not just talk about it," Bauer said.

Milwaukee public safety community engagement listening session on Aug. 27

"It’s for all of us to come out, come together see what we can do to better our communities and people in our communities," said Jacqueline Ratzel.

From patrolling to stronger engagement, traffic and more, Milwaukee police officers are listening to concerns.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

"We’ve never really asked the community what we do right and what you like and what you don’t like. We need to hear that," said Nicole Waldner.

Police say public safety is everyone's responsibility.

"I need to know what's working what not working, so that’s what our piece it," Waldner said.

Milwaukee Police Department

Police say bringing the community into the conversation about safety is important. Bauer hopes her feedback helps.

"Let’s just look at it and figure out how can we change this across the board. Not in just one neighborhood," Bauer said.

The Milwaukee public safety community listening sessions happen every fourth Saturday of each month.