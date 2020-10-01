Milwaukee residents can rake leaves into street beginning Oct. 1

Milwaukee residents may rake their leaves into the curb lanes beginning Thursday, Oct. 1, and ending Thursday, Nov. 15. The Milwaukee DPW will begin collecting leaves on Oct. 18.

Leaf rake out ends on Nov. 15, unless the seasonal leaf dropped is delayed. If that is the case, DPW will extend the deadline to provide residents enough time to rake leaves to the curb.

Once the deadline is established, the city will conduct one final collection sweep. To ensure collection, residents are urged to make sure leaves are raked out to the curb by the deadline.

Tips for residents for a successful fall leaf collection

Rake leaves loose into the curb lane. Leave a 1-foot gap between the leaves and the curb.

Keep piles away from sewer grates, storm drains, and low hanging trees.

On-street parking can impact the ability to access raked out leaves and can slow leaf collection operations. Currently, nighttime alternate side parking regulations remain suspended and as a result, the city anticipates increased challenges for leaf collection this fall. To minimize this impact, avoid parking on or adjacent to leaf piles so that crews can access and remove leaves.

Include yard debris such as flowers, garden trimmings, and weeds on top of leaf piles.

Do not include grass clippings, pumpkins, litter, or bagged material.

Do not put brush in the leaf piles. Keep brush separate and located between the curb and sidewalk. Call 414-286-CITY or request a brush collection online.

After the collection deadline, take your leaves and yard debris to the Drop Off Centers up to 6 cubic yards without fees.

For more information – including how to find your leaf collection schedule, call 414-286-CITY (-2489) or visit the DPW website at milwaukee.gov/leaves.