Milwaukee Rep to reopen in-person performances

Milwaukee Rep will reopen with in-person performances of previously-announced "Ella Fitzgerald: First Lady of Song" with Alexis J Roston beginning April 27 and running through May 23, 2021, in the Quadracci Powerhouse Theater.

"We are thrilled to finally welcome audiences back in a carefully conceived and safe environment to enjoy the shared experience of live theater once more," said Artistic Director Mark Clements.

According to a news release, City of Milwaukee health officials approved Milwaukee Rep’s safety plan for in-person performances. Protocols to support healthy and safe environments for patrons, staff and artists include increased cleaning procedures, paperless tickets, and upgrades to the HVAC system.

Masks will be required for patrons and staff at all times. When reopened, theaters will initially operate at 25% of capacity and patrons will be seated in a socially distanced manner. Please visit this link for a detailed list of Safety protocols.

"Tickets for Ella Fitzgerald: First Lady of Song" go on sale March 15. Tickets can be purchased online or by calling the Ticket Office at 414-224-9490.

For more information, please visit MilwaukeeRep.com.

