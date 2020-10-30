Milwaukee reinstates night parking enforcement on Monday, Nov. 2

City-wide enforcement of night parking will resume in Milwaukee on Monday, Nov. 2. That means a permit is required to park on the street from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m. Monday through Saturday.

It was back on March 19, that the City of Milwaukee suspended all timed, metered, day and night parking restrictions to accommodate residents who were home due to COVID-19 and businesses pausing operations. The city’s goal was for parking enforcement to have a measured, phased back approach in alignment with businesses, health care centers, and schools opening up -- which is why metered and timed regulations have since resumed.

Among these requirements is alternate side parking (except in certain areas), which allows access for municipal services operations such as street sweeping, leaf collections, and snow removal.

To allow the public time to get acclimated to resumed enforcement and acquire appropriate night permits, warning notifications will be placed on those vehicles that would be in violation once the regulations resume on Nov. 2.

Night parking permits are $55 annually, or $20 per 4 month period. Permits can be purchased at milwaukee.gov/parking or at any police district station. For detailed information go to milwaukee.gov/parking.