Milwaukee Recreation wants your kids to have a fun summer and one way they hope to do that is through their Summer Playground Program. Christina is at the new Franklin Square Playfield learning more about the rec’s summer programs.

Milwaukee Recreation (the Milwaukee Public Schools Department of Recreation & Community Services) serves to strengthen and extend the bond between public education and the community. Founded in 1911 by legislation that was reportedly the first of its kind to assign a local public school system the responsibility for conducting recreation programs, Milwaukee Recreation has maintained a leadership position throughout its history. Multiple use of public school facilities for community services, especially in the evenings, has earned Milwaukee Recreation the distinction of being recognized nationally as the "City of the Lighted Schoolhouse."

Milwaukee Recreation enriches the lives of Milwaukee's youth, adults, and families through many innovative programs. These programs are designed to improve the academic achievement of all students during non-school hours, strengthen families, reduce crime in the neighborhoods, and enhance the well-being of all residents.

Milwaukee Recreation's mission is to enrich and strengthen the community by promoting healthy lifestyles, personal development, and fun through memorable recreational and educational experiences for people of all ages and abilities.

Milwaukee Recreation personnel include over 80 full-time program & clerical staff, plus approximately 2,500 part-time employees hired annually as instructors, leaders, field attendants, umpires and referees. Over 100 schools and community locations are programmed on an annual basis to serve the Milwaukee community.