Milwaukee reckless driving; towing unregistered vehicles starts May 1

A new proposal aimed at making Milwaukee's streets safer from reckless drivers takes effect Sunday, May 1 – police given the green light to tow unregistered vehicles involved in reckless driving incidents.

"No tags, no registration. (The reckless driver) told me: ‘I don’t know why you’re calling the police for, I’m going to leave anyway," said driver Betty Hughes, who is at her wits’ end and calling for change.

Not just giving out citations anymore, police hope the new step could hurt reckless drivers' pockets.

"This will give us another tool to be able to combat reckless driving, the reckless motorists that engage in this behavior," said MPD Sgt. Efrain Cornejo. "We are taking this very seriously."

The resolution will allow police to tow an unregistered vehicles engaged in reckless driving, going 25 mph or more over the speed limit and trying to get away from officers or drag racing.

"The police department can’t address reckless driving on its own, we need everybody’s help on this, and that’s including the public," Cornejo said.

Police believe it is a tool to preventing future tragedies.

"It can take any split bad decision to cause a very serious accident, where you are changing someone’s life, whether it’s you losing your own life or you injuring somebody else," said Cornejo.

As Hughes looks at the damages to her car, she hopes it is the last time.

"We work too hard for our stuff to be banged up, I’m still paying on this car," she said.

If your car gets towed, Milwaukee police will require a valid driver's license and proof of insurance. Reckless drivers will also be required to pay a tow fee before getting their car back. More information can be found on MPD's Traffic Safety Unit website.