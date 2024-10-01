Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee reckless driving repeat offenders; new effort launched

October 1, 2024
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee city leaders announced on Tuesday, Oct. 1 a new, concerted effort to "hold reckless drivers fully answerable for their most egregious traffic violations."

Officials including the Milwaukee City Attorney, Milwaukee Police Department, the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office, and city elected officials held a news conference.

A news release says the coordinated enforcement and prosecution will employ existing state law so that criminal accountability is possible for repeat offenders.

