Milwaukee Rec drive-in movie day next Saturday

Milwaukee Recreation will host the first-ever Family Drive-In Movie Day. Three family-friendly movies will be played throughout the course of the day at Milwaukee Public Schools Central Services Building near 52nd and Vliet.

Admission is $20 per vehicle, per movie.

The event will take place on Saturday, May 15 (rain date May 22).

Physical distancing measures will be in place and masks will be required while outside of your vehicle.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android