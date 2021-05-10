Milwaukee Rec drive-in movie day next Saturday

Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee Recreation will host the first ever Family Drive-In Movie Day. Three (3) family-friendly movies will be played throughout the course of the day at Milwaukee Public Schools Central Services Building (5225 W. Vliet St.). Admission is $20 per vehicle, per movie. The event will take place on Saturday, May 15 (rain date May 22). Physical distancing measures will be in place and masks will be required while outside of your vehicle.

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Recreation will host the first-ever Family Drive-In Movie Day. Three family-friendly movies will be played throughout the course of the day at Milwaukee Public Schools Central Services Building near 52nd and Vliet.

Admission is $20 per vehicle, per movie.

The event will take place on Saturday, May 15 (rain date May 22). 

Physical distancing measures will be in place and masks will be required while outside of your vehicle.

