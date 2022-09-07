Milwaukee's Reagan High School groundbreaking; expansion in 3 phases
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee's Reagan High School is slated to begin work on expansions and improvements – and a groundbreaking is set for Wednesday, Sept. 7.
Officials say slated improvements are divided into three phases. Through the support of donors, Phase I funding has been secured, and the school is moving forward with securing funds for Phases II and III.
Groundbreaking of news athletic facilities at Reagan High School, Milwaukee
Phase I
- Funded by MPS ESSER funds, MPS Recreation, school fundraising, and private philanthropy
- Science wing addition with STEM labs
- Gymnasium addition including hardwood floor, bleachers, audio system, and more
- New team locker rooms
- Large lobby, concessions stand, and bathrooms
- Six tennis courts
Rendering of Reagan High School expansion, improvements
Phase II
- Fundraising underway through private philanthropy
- Fitness center addition
- Construction of soccer field and two additional tennis courts
- Storage space, parking lot, and storm water management
Rendering of Reagan High School expansion, improvements
Phase III
- Fundraising underway through private philanthropy
- Construction of field house with turf athletic field
Rendering of Reagan High School expansion, improvements
A news release from Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) says the cost for the three phases is estimated at approximately $25 million. The district has committed $9 million in Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds – and the school has engaged in additional fundraising, having secured approximately $10 million to date. Anyone interested in donating to the expansion campaign is invited to do so.
MPS will be making improvements across the district using more than $700 million in ESSER funding allocated in 2020 and 2021.