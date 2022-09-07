Milwaukee's Reagan High School groundbreaking; expansion in 3 phases

Milwaukee's Reagan High School is slated to begin work on expansions and improvements – and a groundbreaking is set for Wednesday, Sept. 7.

Officials say slated improvements are divided into three phases. Through the support of donors, Phase I funding has been secured, and the school is moving forward with securing funds for Phases II and III.

Groundbreaking of news athletic facilities at Reagan High School, Milwaukee

Phase I

Funded by MPS ESSER funds, MPS Recreation, school fundraising, and private philanthropy

Science wing addition with STEM labs

Gymnasium addition including hardwood floor, bleachers, audio system, and more

New team locker rooms

Large lobby, concessions stand, and bathrooms

Six tennis courts

Rendering of Reagan High School expansion, improvements

Phase II

Fundraising underway through private philanthropy

Fitness center addition

Construction of soccer field and two additional tennis courts

Storage space, parking lot, and storm water management

Rendering of Reagan High School expansion, improvements

Phase III

Fundraising underway through private philanthropy

Construction of field house with turf athletic field

Rendering of Reagan High School expansion, improvements

A news release from Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) says the cost for the three phases is estimated at approximately $25 million. The district has committed $9 million in Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds – and the school has engaged in additional fundraising, having secured approximately $10 million to date. Anyone interested in donating to the expansion campaign is invited to do so.

MPS will be making improvements across the district using more than $700 million in ESSER funding allocated in 2020 and 2021.