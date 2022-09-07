Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee's Reagan High School groundbreaking; expansion in 3 phases

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Milwaukee Public Schools
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee's Reagan High School is slated to begin work on expansions and improvements – and a groundbreaking is set for Wednesday, Sept. 7.

Officials say slated improvements are divided into three phases. Through the support of donors, Phase I funding has been secured, and the school is moving forward with securing funds for Phases II and III.

Groundbreaking of news athletic facilities at Reagan High School, Milwaukee

Phase I

  • Funded by MPS ESSER funds, MPS Recreation, school fundraising, and private philanthropy
  • Science wing addition with STEM labs
  • Gymnasium addition including hardwood floor, bleachers, audio system, and more
  • New team locker rooms
  • Large lobby, concessions stand, and bathrooms
  • Six tennis courts

Rendering of Reagan High School expansion, improvements

Phase II

  • Fundraising underway through private philanthropy
  • Fitness center addition
  • Construction of soccer field and two additional tennis courts
  • Storage space, parking lot, and storm water management

Rendering of Reagan High School expansion, improvements

Phase III

  • Fundraising underway through private philanthropy
  • Construction of field house with turf athletic field

Rendering of Reagan High School expansion, improvements

A news release from Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) says the cost for the three phases is estimated at approximately $25 million. The district has committed $9 million in Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds – and the school has engaged in additional fundraising, having secured approximately $10 million to date. Anyone interested in donating to the expansion campaign is invited to do so.

MPS will be making improvements across the district using more than $700 million in ESSER funding allocated in 2020 and 2021.