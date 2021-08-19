Milwaukee pursuit, crash: Teens arrested, 3 injured

article

Two 17-year-old boys were arrested after leading Milwaukee County sheriff's deputies on a chase through the city's north side on Thursday afternoon, Aug. 19.

According to the sheriff's office, two deputies spotted the suspects' vehicle driving recklessly – at one point toward oncoming traffic. The deputies also noted the vehicle didn't have license plates.

When the deputies tried to pull the vehicle over near 30th and Center shortly after 2 p.m., the sheriff's office said the reportedly stolen vehicle fled and ran a red light. It eventually hit two vehicles near 35th and North, at which point the driver and two passengers fled on foot.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The driver and one passenger were taken into custody. The second passenger remains at large, the sheriff's office said.

One deputy suffered minor injuries to his hands. The 17-year-old driver of the stolen vehicle sustained a non-life-threatening injury to his hand and foot.

The driver of one of the struck vehicles was taken to a hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.