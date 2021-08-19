Walworth County pursuit, Illinois man arrested

article

A 68-year-old Illinois man was arrested, suspected of operating while intoxicated, during a high-speed police pursuit in Walworth County late Wednesday night, Aug. 18.

According to the Walworth County Sherriff's Office, a reported hit-and-run crash involving two cars on State Highway 50 in the town of Lyons came in around 11:15 p.m. The complainant said the offending vehicle failed to stop and sped into Kenosha County before re-entering Walworth County.

A Walworth County deputy later spotted the suspect vehicle on U.S. Highway 12 near County Highway NN – clocking it at 97 mph in a 70 mph zone. Exiting U.S. Highway 12 onto County Highway NN, officials said the vehicle reached 100 mph in what was then a 30 mph zone.

During the ensuing pursuit on County Highway NN, the vehicle completed a u-turn and drove head-on towards a pursuing deputy. The suspect vehicle then turned off its lights in an attempt to further elude deputies.

The vehicle continued westbound on County Highway NN until it struck a tire deflation device and slowed to a stop in the city of Elkhorn.

Authorities identified the driver as Kurt Walther of Prophetstown, Illinois. He was arrested without further incident.

The following charges and citations have been referred to the Walworth County District Attorney's Office:

Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (4th offense)

First-degree recklessly endangering safety (2 counts)

Failure to obey a traffic officer

Flee/elude a traffic officer

Speeding on a freeway

Hit-and-run attended vehicle

