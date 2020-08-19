Milwaukee Public Schools invites families to explore virtual learning process for new school year

article

Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) is inviting all district families to explore virtual learning through Zoom sessions that will take place Wednesday, Aug. 19 and Wednesday, Sept. 2.

A news release indicates each session will give families an understanding of the resources and technology being used to educate students during Phase One of the MPS Reopening Plan.

Tools and tips will be shared for using Chromebooks at home during virtual learning. Families will be able to learn about best practices, ask questions, and get ready for the school year.

Families can register for the Zoom meetings by using THIS LINK. They will receive login information after they register.

Recordings of these Zoom sessions will be available at mymps.org.





