Milwaukee Public Schools indefinitely suspends district athletics for the fall

Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) announced on Monday evening, Aug. 24 that it will indefinitely suspend the start of all regular season fall sports. The decision was made to protect the safety of student-athletes, staff, and spectators.

MPS Athletics Commissioner Bobbie Kelsey issued the following statement in a news release:

"We understand the disappointment and frustration with the delay in the start of athletics. But we must always make responsible decisions when it comes to the health of our athletes and fans."

Milwaukee Public Schools will continue to consider the dynamics of low to high contact sports and the ramifications of student-athletes participating. However, MPS will not facilitate sports until it is determined the district can do so safely.

A date to resume MPS athletic activities has yet to be determined.



