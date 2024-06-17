Milwaukee Public Schools Board of Directors holds special meeting

The Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) Board of Directors is set to have a special meeting on Monday evening, June 17. Now that Keith Posley has resigned as superintendent, the board is considering possible action when it comes to a replacement.

FOX6 News was told by a board member that Monday night's meeting will focus on two things – narrowing down the list for interim superintendent and shifting power to the current person handling day-to-day operations.

It has now been two weeks since Posley resigned as superintendent amid the district's financial crisis.

The district announced regional superintendent Eduardo Galvan would take over day-to-day operations. He has been with MPS for more than 30 years.

Board Director Henry Leonard tells FOX6 News, the board will more than likely decide to give Galvan more power – allowing him to hire and fire among other tasks. Leonard said once the district narrows down its search for an interim superintendent, it could take nine to 12 months to find a replacement.

Here is what a Marquette Law School fellow had to say about potential challenges.

"Superintendent searches can take an entire school year so the interim superintendent could be in there for much of, if not all of the next school year which means it's going to be an important position," said Alan Borsuck, Senior Fellow at Marquette Law School. "Then you get to the question of who'd like this job? It pays really well, but it's such a formidable problem at the moment."

The Monday meeting starts at 5:30 p.m. – and the board will then more than likely go into closed session.