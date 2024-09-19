Milwaukee Public Schools administration salary proposal axed

The Brief The interim superintendent of Milwaukee Public Schools proposed giving four administrators $200,000 salaries. The proposal was axed because of the district's financial issues. The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction is still reviewing MPS' finances with help from an auditing firm.



Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) is in the spotlight once again surrounding budget issues. The interim superintendent proposed giving four administrators $200,000 salaries.

The new proposal would have bumped up the salary for the four administrators almost $7,000 a year. But it did not take long for that proposal to get axed.

Meeting documents show MPS Interim Superintendent Eduardo Galvan proposed the $200,000 salary. They were for the chief of staff, interim chief school administration officer, chief human resources officer and chief academic officer.

As of July, each started making just over $193,000 – which FOX6 News was told is after a cost of living adjustment from 2023.

An MPS spokesman tells FOX6 News the $200,000 salary proposal was struck down after considering the district's finances.

The past few months have been a struggle for MPS. The district has faced public backlash and accusations of financial mishandling. This, after millions in funding was withheld after a delay in submitting financial documents. Much of that resulted in the previous superintendent resigning and the district's comptroller getting fired.

FOX6 News reached out to the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction. Officials say the district's 2023 finances are still being reviewed by the district's auditing firm – and certified documents have not yet been submitted. Officials say MPS is making steady progress toward the goals of the corrective action plan.