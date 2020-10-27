Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee Public Schools adds hours to Stop, Grab & Go

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Education
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) announced on Tuesday, Oct. 27 that it is adding hours for students and families to pick up meals at Stop, Grab & Go locations.

Right now, meals are available on school days from 11:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Starting Tuesday, students and community members 18 years old and under will also be able to pick up meals from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the following locations: 

  • North Division High School 1011 W. Center St.
  • Barack Obama School of Career and Technical Education 5075 N. Sherman Blvd.
  • South Division High School 1515 W. Lapham Blvd.
A family member may pick up meals for children by bringing the following information:

  • MPS Students: Child’s name, school, and grade level, or student ID number 
  • Community Children: Name of child’s school 

Each school day, Milwaukee Public Schools will continue to operate each of the 50 Stop, Grab & Go locations throughout the district. Visit the MPS Stop, Grab, & Go webpage for additional information.

