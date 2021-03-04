Milwaukee Public Museum reopens Thursday, 2 other museums to reopen Friday

Beginning March 4, the Milwaukee Public Museum will be reopen Thursdays through Sundays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Additionally, the Harley-Davidson Museum the Milwaukee Art Museum will reopen March 5 -- and Discovery World will reopen on March 27.

This is the first step of phased museum reopenings to the public, and City of Milwaukee health officials have approved safety plans for each institution.

Milwaukee Public Museum 'Ultimate Dinosaurs'

Reinforced protocols to support healthy and safe environments for visitors and staff include robust cleaning procedures, hand sanitizing stations and online ticketing to ensure social distancing and limiting of capacity levels.

Staff and visitors will be required to wear face coverings at all times.

Museum Hours and Programming:

Beginning March 4, the Milwaukee Public Museum will be open Thursdays through Sundays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., with special Community of Curiosity programming on dinosaurs that can be accessed virtually before, during, or after your visit. Join us for free general admission on 2021's first Kohl's Thank You Thursday, March 18.

Starting March 5, The world’s only Harley-Davidson Museum, including Motor Bar & Restaurant and The Shop, will be open Fridays through Sundays. The museum and shop will be open from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. MOTOR’s hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. A new exhibit, "Off-Road Harley-Davidson," will be unveiled on March 5. "Off-Road Harley-Davidson" tells the history of motorcycles designed for rough roads, the people who rode them and the adventures they shared.

Milwaukee Art Museum

Admission to the Milwaukee Art Museum will be free for all on March 5, thanks to Educators Credit Union. The Museum will be open Fridays through Sundays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., with galleries on the main and lower levels accessible to the public. The exhibition Susan Meiselas: Through a Woman’s Lens will be on view in the Herzfeld Center for Photography and Media Arts.

Beginning on March 27, Discovery World will be open Wednesdays through Sundays, from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. The noon to 1 p.m. time slot will be reserved for deep cleaning. "Science + You", a traveling exhibit designed to increase awareness and understanding of the role science and scientists play in the health and wellness of children and adults throughout the world, will be on display in the spring.