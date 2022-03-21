Milwaukee Public Museum; construction of future building gets $45M

Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley signed legislation on Monday, March 21 which provides $45 million in bonded funding to the Milwaukee Public Museum for the construction of a future building.

"When you look at this museum, this is a very important piece to this community as it serves some of the most diverse clientele of any cultural institution in our county as well as across the state of Wisconsin," Crowley said.

"For nearly 60 years, the Milwaukee Public Museum and Milwaukee County have partnered to preserve and make accessible the more than four million objects and specimens that are in the collections owned by the county – and entrusted to MPM for their care," said Ellen Censky, President and CEO of the Milwaukee Public Museum. "That partnership is strengthened by today's commitment."

The county executive said the current structure for the museum has not aged well – and the cost of maintaining it is rising. Crowley said this funding will not only help build a new facility – but save the county money in the long-run.

More than a year ago, the Milwaukee Public Museum announced a team had been selected to bring the vision of its new museum to life in the coming years, as well as that of the Betty Brinn Children’s Museum, which will also be located on the site.

Officials say the expert consultants chosen to design and oversee the construction of the new museum include the teams at Thinc Design, Ennead Architects, Kahler Slater, Mortenson, and ALLCON.

A news release said in January 2021 that Thinc Design will be charged with developing exhibit designs. Ennead Architects and Kahler Slater will make up the architecture team. Mortenson will oversee the construction of the new building. Mortenson has teamed with ALLCON, a local, diverse, woman-owned general contracting firm on the project.