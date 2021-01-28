Milwaukee Public Museum reveals partners to design, build future home

article

The Milwaukee Public Museum announced on Thursday, Jan. 28 the team that has been selected to bring the vision of its new museum to life in the coming years, as well as that of the Betty Brinn Children’s Museum, which will also be located on the site.

Officials say the expert consultants chosen to design and oversee the construction of the new museum include the teams at Thinc Design, Ennead Architects, Kahler Slater, Mortenson, and ALLCON.

Dr. Ellen Censky, President & CEO of the Milwaukee Public Museum, issued the following statement in a news release:

"We are thrilled with the group we’ve assembled and feel they will capture the interconnection of nature and culture through time and space using design as part of this exciting process."

A news release says Thinc Design will be charged with developing exhibit designs. Ennead Architects and Kahler Slater will make up the architecture team. Mortenson will oversee the construction of the new building. Mortenson has teamed with ALLCON, a local, diverse, woman-owned general contracting firm on the project.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Advertisement

Museum officials have been working with the Milwaukee Development Corporation to identify a suitable location and is expected to close on the acquisition of the site, located at the northeast corner of 6th Street and McKinley Avenue, in February.

Officials say the design will incorporate sustainable practices and exhibit planning will actively move forward. Final cost estimates will be determined during the design phase.