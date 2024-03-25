Milwaukee Public Market nominated, best public market: USA Today
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Public Market has been nominated in USA Today's 2024 10Best Readers' Choice travel awards.
The USA Today contest gives voters four weeks to vote for the candidate of their choice. A person can vote once a day for the run of the contest.
Voting ends Monday, April 15 – and the winners will be announced on 10Best on Wednesday, April 24 at 11 a.m. CDT.