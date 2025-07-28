Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee Public Market; new vendor, cooking classes and more

By
Published  July 28, 2025 8:00am CDT
Out and About
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Cooking classes & team building events

Cooking classes & team building events

Events and hospitality manager, Alison Enders, joins FOX6 WakeUp with the details.

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Public Market (400 N. Water Street) has more than just delicious food; there's also cooking classes and team-building events. Alison Enders, events and hospitality manager, joins FOX6 WakeUp with more details. 

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

David Alan Alan's Smokehouse & Saloon

David Alan Alan's Smokehouse & Saloon

David O'Bryan joins FOX6 WakeUp to tell us about the market's newest vendor.

Smoked cocktails

Smoked cocktails

Jordan Thayer with David Alan Alan's Smokehouse & Saloon joins FOX6 WakeUp to talk all about their offerings.

Thief Wine - Wine Club

Thief Wine - Wine Club

Owner Phil Bilodeau joins FOX6 WakeUp with a look at the wine's they offer.

The art & artist behind Brew City Brand

The art & artist behind Brew City Brand

Frank Keppler joins FOX6 WakeUp with a look at what you can get a Brew City Brand Apparel.

Cafe Benelux's new Lux Skyhaus

Cafe Benelux's new Lux Skyhaus

Molly Canan joins FOX6 WakeUp wiht more on Cafe Benelux's new Lux Skyhaus.

Out and AboutFOX 6 WakeUp News