Milwaukee Public Market named nation's best for 2nd year in a row: USA Today

article

The Brief The Milwaukee Public Market was named the #1 Best Public Market in the United States by USA TODAY’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards. The public market is owned is home to 18 local vendors and is celebrating its 20th anniversary. The Milwaukee Public Market will co-host the 12th International Public Markets Conference in June.



For the second year in a row, the Milwaukee Public Market has been named the nation’s best public market by USA Today.

Best public market

What we know:

On Wednesday, April 23, the Milwaukee Public Market was named the #1 Best Public Market in the United States by USA TODAY’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards. The back-to-back wins mark a milestone moment for the market as it celebrates its 20th anniversary.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

The Milwaukee Public Market is owned and operated by Business Improvement District #2 and is home to 18 local vendors. The market opened in 2005 and attracts nearly 2 million annual visitors.

Inside the Milwaukee Public Market (Courtesy of Milwaukee Public Market)

What they're saying:

"This is more than just a win for us—it’s another win for Milwaukee," said Paul Schwartz, Executive Director of the Milwaukee Public Market and Business Improvement District #2. "We’re humbled and deeply grateful to our hardworking vendors, our staff, our board, and our patrons, whose support helps make the Market what it is today. The Market has grown and evolved over the past two decades, but what hasn’t changed is our belief in what a public market can do for a city. We’re here to serve the community, and we’re thankful for the chance to keep doing that every day."

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Things to do

What you can do:

The Milwaukee Public Market will co-host the 12th International Public Markets Conference in June, along with Project for Public Spaces. Previously held in cities like Toronto, London, and Barcelona, the event will spotlight Wisconsin markets and bring in visitors from all over the world. The conference is set for June 12–14.

Related article

It is open Mondays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For a full schedule of events, 20th anniversary plans or more information about the Milwaukee Public Market, visit MilwaukeePublicMarket.org .