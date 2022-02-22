Milwaukee Public Market: Celebrate National Margarita Day

Grab a glass because today is National Margarita Day and if you’re looking to have a little fun later tonight this may help. Brian is with a mixologist at the Milwaukee Public Market where they’re celebrating all things margarita.

About The Milwaukee Public Market (website)

Welcome to Milwaukee's most unique downtown food destination! Bursting with unique, high quality selections of artisan and ethnic products, and freshly-made prepared foods, you’re sure to enjoy shopping the independent merchants of the Milwaukee Public Market.





Eat in the Market’s second floor Palm Garden or take your purchases home to be enjoyed. Whatever your taste or craving – the Milwaukee Public Market has something to satisfy your appetite!





The Market also showcases a variety of cooking classes in The Madame Kuony Demonstration Kitchen. Classes feature instructors ranging from our own vendors and local chefs to nationally known cookbook authors. The Palm Garden and Kitchen areas are also available for corporate team building events, company functions, and private parties. Contact our staff today for your next event!