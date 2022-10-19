Milwaukee professional soccer team announcement Wednesday

Milwaukee could soon be home to another sports franchise. Representatives from Iron District MKE, Kacmarcik Enterprises, Milwaukee Pro Soccer, Bear Development, the city of Milwaukee, and other stakeholder groups will make a major announcement at 4:30 p.m. about the future of the Iron District MKE Development and professional soccer in our city.

Below is a rendering of Milwaukee’s Iron District near 10th and Michigan. The centerpiece is an 8,000 seat soccer stadium. The Iron District will also have an indoor concert venue, full service hotel, multi-family housing, retail and restaurants.

The land was originally purchased by Marquette University but sold in May to a development company. Marquette's men's and women's soccer and lacrosse teams will play at the stadium.

Iron District rendering