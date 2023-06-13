Milwaukee Pride flag stolen, owners resilient: 'Hate will never win'

A symbol of Pride disappeared from a Milwaukee front yard. The people who live at the home say their rainbow flag was stolen on Saturday, June 10. They replaced it with something even bigger and said they want people to take notice.

The housemates said the flag disappeared Saturday night around 10 p.m.

They said the theft will not stop them from being who they are.

"We have to display Pride to call attention," said Zav Zawacki.

Near 41st and Green Tree, it's hard to miss the colorful front yard.

"It's to be seen," said Robin Kullick. "We're here. We're not going anywhere."

The display, with about a dozen flags, sits at the corner with a message.

"For the thief, your hate will never win, and we will rise," said Zawacki.

The new flag display was set up in response to what happened Saturday night.

"Came out, the flag was gone," said Zawacki. "Our little polar bear statue, just gone. No sign of it anywhere."

For Pride Month, the roommates put up their rainbow flag tied onto a platform. It was held down with a cement statue. They never expected the flag and statue would be gone.

"We have a right to exist," said Kullick. "We've always been here. We'll always be here."

They filed a police report with MPD and went even bigger, displaying multiple flags that would be difficult to steal.

"Now, instead of thread, we have chains, zip ties and nails," said Zawacki. "It is staked into the ground and wound up. If you try to take the chain off, it's going to take you a while."

They aren't entirely sure who got away with their flag, but they have an idea why.

"They saw the rainbow flag and they said, 'You know what? We're not going to let that fly here,' and they took it," said Zawacki.

They want this new display to send a message that their Pride will not waver.

"If you tell us to shut up, we're just going to get louder," said Kullick.

Milwaukee police confirmed they are investigating the theft. No arrests have been made.