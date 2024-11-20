Milwaukee power distribution training program celebrates students

The Brief An MATC electrical power distribution training center in Milwaukee is celebrating its students. The program is also celebrating its first full year at a new location, in the city's Metcalfe Park neighborhood. MATC said the program is creating opportunities for a diverse population of students in Milwaukee.



An MATC electrical power distribution training center in Milwaukee is celebrating its students – and its first year at a new location. It is a partnership that is working for everyone involved.

Robert Anderson is ecstatic.

"I’m a student, started this fall and graduate in the spring," Anderson said.

Anderson is one of the 12 students enrolled in the MATC and We Energies electrical power distribution training program in Milwaukee's Metcalfe Park neighborhood.

Robert Anderson

"I really enjoy just hands on work. Originally, I was going to go into computer science, but I was introduced to this and I really enjoyed it. The physical labor aspect of it," Anderson said.

Anderson said it is a career that was introduced to him while in high school – and has kept him focused.

"I look forward to support myself financially at such an early age since I'm still 17. I don't turn 18 until February," Anderson said. "I'm really happy I'll be able to do that and take some stress off from my mom."

MATC said the program is creating opportunities for a diverse population of students in Milwaukee since opening the new training center a year ago.

Laura Bray

"We have a much more diverse class here at 30th and North. But also, we had our first group of students that has graduated and all of them are employed," said Laura Bray, vice president of advancement and executive director of MATC Foundation.

The program is an all-in-partnership with MATC, We Energies and the City of Milwaukee. Learn more about the training program from MATC.