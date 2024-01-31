Milwaukee's pothole problem; drivers share frustrations

Now that the snow and ice are melting, drivers say there's another hazard to deal with: potholes.

Milwaukee’s Department of Public Works said it received nearly 15,000 reports of potholes last year. They know there are problems in the pavement, but said the solution might be in the palm of your hand.

On Lisbon Avenue, there are many "bumps in the road."

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Joseph Jones lives on the street. He said he’s holding off on buying a new car until the street gets safer.

"Oh, it's not just a bumpy ride. A bumpy ride lasts a little bit," Jones said. "This is a bumpy nightmare. It's a roller coaster. It's going to bounce and shake and surprise you when you don't see 'em."

There’s a stretch between 92nd and Capitol where some drivers swerve between lanes to avoid the potholes.

That's why Barry Kleeberger found another way home.

"[...] I've gotten to the point of taking a side street around the subdivision so I avoid the potholes, because there's the chance of losing a tire is pretty high."

The DPW said it currently has four crews working city-wide on potholes. They received 48 pothole requests just on Monday.

A spokeswoman tells FOX6 News they're basically caught up and that they depend on the public to report them.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

Back on Lisbon, Kleeberger and Jones acknowledge there’s construction planned there and down the road. But they worry the pothole problem can’t wait that long.

Reporting potholes on the city’s website is easy. Just put the address in and a short description of what’s there. The DPW usually responds within a few days.

You can also call 414-286-CITY (2489). Additionally, you can use the MKE Mobile Action app.