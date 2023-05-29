Milwaukee possible abduction; child grabbed near 39th and Meinecke

article

Milwaukee police are investigating the possible abduction of a child near 39th and Meinecke on Saturday, May 27.

Officials say shortly after 11 a.m. Saturday, a person driving a U-Haul was seen approaching the unknown child, striking him, and placing him in the vehicle. The suspect drove west on W. Meinecke Avenue.

Police describe the suspect as a male, Hispanic, 30 to 39 years old, about 5'1" to 5'2" tall. He was wearing a beige baseball hat, beige shirt, and beige shorts, police say.

The victim was described as 10-year-old boy, African American.

Milwaukee police are seeking the unknown child as well as the suspect.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.