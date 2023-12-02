Package theft: Wisconsin BBB warns 'it’s at an all-time high'

It's the season of giving, but some people are taking.

On Nov. 7, Latisha Franklin's Milwaukee doorbell camera captured a woman walk up to her front door, set down an empty McDonald's box and take a package.

"I think I came home maybe 15 minutes later and realized the package was gone," said Franklin. "For things like that, I didn’t think I would need to review my camera footage within a month of living here."

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Franklin is just one of many people who've had a package stolen just minutes after it was delivered this past month. The Better Business Bureau of Wisconsin said it's an issue that could only get worse.

"It’s at an all-time high. That’s a huge problem, very big concern," said the BBB's Lisa Schiller. "This is the month that we are going to have more package deliveries than ever, so it’s an opportune time for criminals."

Doorbell camera video from Latisha Franklin's home

Schiller said there are ways you can prevent package theft.

"Don’t leave the packages unattended for long periods of time at least," she said. "If you have a neighbor, you could always ask them to bring the item in for you, pick up the package later."

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

In Franklin's case, she said she now has expensive items shipped to someone else's house – even if it's not the most convenient option.

"It is unfortunate now that we have an added need to check when our packages are coming," she said.

A Capitol One shopping study said 14% of Americans reported a stolen package last year.