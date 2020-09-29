Milwaukee police: Woman shot, seriously injured near 1st and Auer

A woman was seriously injured in a shooting near 1st and Auer on Tuesday afternoon, Milwaukee police said.

The shooting took place around 4:15 p.m. The victim, who police said appears to be in her 30s, was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation, and police are seeking unknown suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or the P3 Tips app for a cash reward.

