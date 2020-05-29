Milwaukee police: Teen last seen in 2017 found safe

article

Milwaukee police on Tuesday, Oct. 20 reported that long-term missing person Ah-jah Kern has been found safe.

Kern had been last seen on April 23, 2017, near 14th and Chambers in Milwaukee. Officials say Kern left to go to the park -- and did not return.

Police did not specify where she was found. Previously, police said she may have been in New Orleans.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.



