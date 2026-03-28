The Brief MPD said it is no longer required to release video from a March 11 incident. A suspect is believed to have ingested drugs before he became unresponsive. It all unfolded on the city's far northwest side.



The Milwaukee Police Department on Friday said it is no longer required to release video from an incident that happened earlier this month, during which a suspect is believed to have ingested drugs before he became unresponsive.

Critical incident criteria

What we know:

MPD said the suspect is "no longer in critical condition" and, as a result, the incident no longer meets critical incident criteria. Because it is no longer a critical incident, the department is not required to release video.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Standard operating procedure requires MPD to release footage from critical incidents within 15 days. On the day of the incident, at which time it was considered critical, Police Chief Jeffrey Norman said he expected the video to be released within that 15-day timeframe.

Related article

The backstory:

It all unfolded on the city's far northwest side on March 11.

Norman said officers were conducting a joint operation with the FBI and DEA in the area of 91st and Silver Spring and spotted a vehicle during their investigation. They followed it to the area of 107th and Silver Spring.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The driver, a 31-year-old man who was a suspect in a drug investigation, got out of the vehicle and ran to a yard in that area. Officers chased the man and found him next to a garage.

Police said the suspect resisted arrest and failed to comply with multiple commands from officers. During the incident, Norman said officers used a police K-9 to assist in the arrest.

Scene near 107th and Silver Spring, Milwaukee

It is believed the suspect, during that time, ingested illegal drugs – causing him to lose consciousness during the arrest. Life-saving measures were administered, which included the use of narcan, and he was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

During the incident, two Milwaukee police supervisors and an FBI agent were exposed to an unknown substance. They were taken to a hospital for evaluation and released.