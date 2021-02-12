Milwaukee police stage traffic stop to help marriage proposal

It's always a surprise when you're pulled over, but not sure she saw this coming.

On a snowy February day in Milwaukee, Liana was pulled over for her taillights being out. Or, so she thought.

On police body cam, you can see an officer ask her to step out of the vehicle to take a look at her taillights. In the passenger seat, her boyfriend Taylor, was also asked to get out of the vehicle by a second officer.

Once out of the vehicle, he's heard telling Liana, "Baby, I really love you!" before proposing.