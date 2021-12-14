Expand / Collapse search

Shots fired outside South Division HS; Milwaukee police investigate

By
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Police presence near South Division High School

MILWAUKEE - Multiple gunshots were fired outside Milwaukee's South Division High School on Tuesday morning, Dec. 14.

No one was hurt, officials said. A Milwaukee Public Schools spokesperson said he is not aware of any lockdown at the school. Some students told FOX6 News that a fight led to a student firing shots into the air.

"I was standing right there and I saw it, but some people were kind of scared," said, junior Nurkhan Mohammad. "This kid, who goes here, he was here with a gun – showing the gun – and our principal came out. The guy started shooting in the air and the principal had to run into the building. After that, the cops came."

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Milwaukee police have not confirmed those details, but investigators said "multiple" shots were fired around 11:30 a.m. It resulted in a crime scene in the middle of the street right in front of the high school's main entrance.

"He opened the door and he grabbed something from his pocket, and he shot into the sky like four times," another student told FOX6.

Some students said the school initiated a "code red" in the building but, again: the spokesperson said he is not aware of any lockdown at the school.

Milwaukee police said they know who pulled the trigger, but no arrests have been made. Police said the bullets did not hit anything or anyone, and MPS said all students and staff are safe.

Statement from MPS:

"MPS is aware of a situation outside South Division High School where gunshots were fired outside the school building. Students and staff are safe and families within the school community were notified of this incident. This is ongoing investigation and Milwaukee Police are currently looking into this matter."

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

COVID concerns: 2 MPS schools go virtual
article

COVID concerns: 2 MPS schools go virtual

Ninety-Fifth Street School and Lowell International Elementary School in Milwaukee have moved to virtual learning starting Tuesday, Dec. 14 over COVID-19 concerns.

Sherman and Villard homicide: Milwaukee man dead, suspect sought
article

Sherman and Villard homicide: Milwaukee man dead, suspect sought

Police are seeking an unknown suspect in the fatal shooting of a 65-year-old Milwaukee man near Sherman and Villard on Monday night, Dec. 13.

Milwaukee police: 2 shot in separate incidents Monday, Dec. 13
article

Milwaukee police: 2 shot in separate incidents Monday, Dec. 13

Two persons were shot and wounded in separate incidents in Milwaukee on Monday evening, Dec. 13 – one of the victims is just 13 years old.