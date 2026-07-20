Video: Milwaukee police shooting, suspect hits officer with car

The Brief Milwaukee police released video of an officer-involved shooting that happened July 5. Investigators said a fleeing suspect hit an officer with a car near Water and Knapp. Officers fired shots at the vehicle, hitting the suspect, who was later arrested and charged.



The Milwaukee Police Department on Monday released video of an officer-involved shooting that happened in the downtown entertainment district earlier this month.

The public can now watch the videos on MPD's website.

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The backstory:

It happened around 2:15 a.m. on July 5. Milwaukee police were patrolling the downtown entertainment district and heard multiple gunshots near Water and Knapp.

When officers, who were on foot, responded to the gunshots, they saw an Audi fleeing the scene. The driver, since identified in charging documents as 18-year-old Hunter Meyer of Rothschild, hit an officer with the car.

Milwaukee police video from officer-involved shooting near Water and Knapp that happened on July 5, 2026 (Courtesy: MPD)

Multiple officers, including the officer who was hit, fired shots at the vehicle. The Audi got away and was later found unoccupied near Fond du Lac and Walnut, roughly a mile away from where the incident unfolded.

Officers found Meyer in the vicinty of the car and determined he'd been shot by an officer. He was then taken to a hospital. One gun was found in the Audi, and another gun was found in the area.

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The injured officer, identified as a 25-year-old woman with less than a year of service, was taken to a hospital. The other officers involved were identified as a 28-year-old man with more than seven years of service and a 27-year-old man with more than eight years of service.

All officers were placed on administrative duty, which is routine in a critical incident. The Milwaukee Police Department's Homicide Unit is investigating what happened.

Criminal charges

Dig deeper:

The Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office charged Meyer with nine felonies and a misdemeanor. Sheriff's office records show he is being held in the Milwaukee County Jail on $200,000 bond.

A criminal complaint said witnesses told police they saw Meyer holding a gun in his hand and firing on a group of people in a parking lot near Water and Knapp.

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Once he was in custody, court filings said Meyer told police that the incident began hours earlier when he was at Summerfest with friends. He said the group was ejected for being rowdy and wearing "sheisty" masks. They left and drove to Water Street where they ran into "ops."

Meyer said the groups got into an argument and people from both groups were "clutching" for guns, the complaint said. He told police he heard gunshots and ran for cover near his car, along with others who were involved. Officers were allowing cars to leave the lot, Meyer said, but when he tried, an officer pointed a gun at him. He then admitted he hit the officer.