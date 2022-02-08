Milwaukee Common Council approves police shooting settlement

article

The Milwaukee Common Council unanimously approved a $650,000 settlement Tuesday with a man shot by police in 2017.

Jerry Smith Jr. was shot near 29th and Wisconsin in August 2017. Police said they believed he was reaching for a gun behind an air conditioning unit – but no gun was found.

Smith ran from police to an alley and up some stairs to the rooftop of a building. There, he was shot three times.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News