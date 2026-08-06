The Brief Milwaukee police shot a man, wanted in connection to an interstate child sex crime case, in January 2025. Emilio Arner-Ortiz pleaded guilty to two charges and no contest to a third. The 20-year-old man is set to be sentenced next month.



A man shot by Milwaukee police, wanted in connection to an interstate child sex crime case, pleaded guilty Thursday to sexually assaulting a child and pointing a gun at police officers.

Guilty plea

In court:

The Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office charged 20-year-old Emilio Arner-Ortiz in January 2025 in connection to an investigation that began in the fall of 2024, when a 13-year-old boy was reported missing from Alsip, Illinois.

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Arner-Ortiz’s case has dragged through the court, as he cycled through several defense attorneys and – at one point – planned on representing himself at trial.

Emilio Arner-Ortiz

On Thursday, Arner-Ortiz pleaded no contest to use of a computer to facilitate a child sex crime, and guilty to second-degree sexual assault of a child and misdemeanor intentionally pointing a firearm at a person. Five other charges – including child abduction, child enticement and three counts of possessing child pornography – were dismissed but will be read in for sentencing.

What's next:

Arner-Ortiz has remained in custody since his arrest. He is set to be sentenced next month.

Investigation, police shooting

The backstory:

On Nov. 7, 2024, police officers found the boy at 6th and Oklahoma, after the boy initially lied to his parents about being in Chicago’s south suburbs. The boy refused to say how he ended up in Milwaukee.

The following month, the boy’s parents went back to their south suburban police department with more information, after finding a picture of a man on their son’s computer. Court filings said the boy told Alsip police he "ran away" with someone who he'd been talking to online. He said the person took him to Milwaukee, and they had sex at the person's home. He described the person as his "boyfriend" and claimed the person was 16 years old.

Milwaukee police shooting, 7th and Arthur

Court filings said the victim had been chatting online with the "boyfriend" for three years. The victim later identified the boyfriend as "Emilio Arner."

Dig deeper:

On Dec. 24, 2024, Milwaukee police officers went to a home near 7th and Arthur, on the city’s south side, looking for Arner-Ortiz. While talking with him, prosecutors said Arner-Ortiz pulled out a gun, a struggle ensued and an officer shot Arner-Ortiz.