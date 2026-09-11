Milwaukee police shooting, B'Ivory Lamarr representing family of man killed

The Brief Attorney B'Ivory Lamarr is representing the family of the man killed after police say he got into a shootout with an MPD officer. The 23-year-old man was identified as Printis Smith. MPD said officers chased a suspect vehicle in a Glendale shots-fired investigation, and two suspects got out and ran after the pursuit ended, one of whom as Smith.



Civil rights attorney B'Ivory Lamarr will now represent the family of the man killed after police say he got into a shootout with a Milwaukee officer on Tuesday night, Sept. 8.

Police say 23-year-old Printis Smith took off on foot following a police chase. Police say he got into a struggle with an officer, and he allegedly pulled out a gun, and shots were exchanged.

Printis Smith died. The officer was injured.

According to attorney Lamar — Smith's family argues that Smith stopped running, and he was never given a clear command to drop or put down the firearm before deadly force was used.

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Shots fired, police chase

The backstory:

On Sept. 8, Milwaukee police officers were on patrol near 39th and Meinecke when they saw a vehicle that matched the description of one wanted in connection to a Glendale shots-fired investigation. Officers tried to pull the vehicle over, but the driver took off, leading to a brief chase that ended near 37th and Wright when two suspects got out and ran.

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FOX6 News confirmed with the Glendale Police Department that at least one shot was fired, but no one was struck or hurt, in an incident on Sept. 7. The suspect in that shots-fired investigation fled the scene of that incident in the vehicle that MPD officers spotted and chased on Sept. 8.

Police scene near 37th and Meinecke on Sept. 8, 2026.

The backstory:

A Milwaukee police officer ran after one of the suspects after the chase ended. MPD Chief Jeffrey Norman said the officer repeatedly ordered the suspect to the ground, but the suspect refused, and the two exchanged gunfire.

MPD identified that suspect as a 23-year-old man, who died at the scene despite life-saving attempts from first responders. The medical examiner's office identified the suspect as Printis Smith. The suspect had one gun in his hand and one in his waistband, according to police. Another gun was found in the vehicle.

Norman identified the officer who shot the suspect as a 35-year-old man with more than three years of service. He was taken to a hospital with a non-fatal injury and was released. The officer will be placed on administrative duty, which is routine.

What we don't know:

The second suspect, who ran from officers after the chase, has not been found. Police did not say which of the two suspects was the driver in the pursuit or if either was the person wanted in the Glendale investigation. However, Milwaukee police said they don't know who they are looking for, and Glendale police said they "have been actively searching" for a suspect since Sept. 7.

What they're saying:

MPD said there was a struggle between the officer and Smith, and the officer was shot in the leg. Alex Ayala, the president of the Milwaukee police union, said the officer is expected to be OK.

"It's a miracle. I mean, we're lucky that we have an officer that was not injured anymore seriously than what he is," he said.

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When will the video be released?

What's next:

The Milwaukee Area Investigative Team will investigate the critical incident, with the Wauwatosa Police Department as the lead agency. Video will be released to the public within 15 days, in accordance with Standard Operating Procedure 575.