The Brief Waukesha is still waiting to receive a seedling from the Sept. 11 Survivor Tree promised in 2023. The city was selected to receive the tree for its memorial to the 2021 Christmas parade. The 9/11 museum delayed shipment until the seedling reaches a safe maturity level for travel.



Waukesha is still waiting for a piece of 9/11 history it was promised years ago. In 2023, the city was selected to receive a seedling from the "Survivor Tree," which leaders at the time said would be planted at Grede Park.

"This tree was able to survive, and now other communities can say we will endure, we will survive," said Waukesha Mayor Alicia Halvensleben.

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9/11 'Survivor Tree'

The backstory:

As the nation marks 25 years since the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, Halvensleben is thinking about this symbol of strength. The "Survivor Tree" got its name after it was pulled from the World Trade Center rubble and nursed back to health. From 2013 until 2023, the 9/11 Memorial & Museum distributed Callery pear seedlings from the tree to cities across the country.

"There’s a committee that looks at communities that have also faced tragedies – like we did – because of our tragedy, we were selected," Halvensleben said.

Big picture view:

Two other communities were chosen for seedlings in 2023: Uvalde, Texas, and Little Rock, Arkansas. Reports indicate Little Rock received and planted its tree in April 2024.

"I really appreciate that we were selected to get this tree," Halvensleben said. "I think that was what it really represents."

Waukesha parade attack

Local perspective:

Waukesha announced the tree would be planted at the site of the city’s memorial to the 2021 Christmas parade attack, along with a plaque. But the seedling never came.

"It’s taken a little bit longer to receive the tree – they had to do some replanting," Halvensleben said. "As soon as we hear back that the seedling is ready and ready to be replanted, we’ll be bringing it in and putting it into the memorial at Grede Park."

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Resilience became the backbone of Waukesha’s healing after six people were killed and dozens of others hurt. Halvensleben says the 9/11 Museum explained they cannot ship the tree until it has reached a maturity safe for travel.

She said it will fit at Grede Park as a reminder that painful moments in history are never suffered alone and never forgotten.

"As a community also impacted by a tragedy, obviously not at that scale, we recognize tragedy impacts more than just the victims," Halvensleben said. "It impacts all of us."

When will Waukesha get its tree?

What we know:

The city was told the seedling would not be ready by fall to plant. It is unclear when Waukesha will receive it or where in Grede Park it will be planted.

Portions of this article were formatted using A.I. FOX6’s Bret LeMoine and an editor reviewed it for accuracy and tone prior to publishing.