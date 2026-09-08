Milwaukee police shooting: Officer injured, suspect dead

The Brief A Milwaukee police officer was shot and injured on Tuesday evening, Sept. 8. It happened in the area of 37th and Wright, and a large area was cordoned off. Police say the officer and suspect exchanged gunfire after a vehicle pursuit. The suspect was killed.



A Milwaukee police officer was shot and injured on Tuesday evening, Sept. 8.

Police pursuit and shooting

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, officers found a suspect vehicle near 39th and Meinecke that matched the description of a vehicle wanted in a Glendale shots-fired incident.

Following a vehicle pursuit, the car stopped near 37th and Wright, where two suspects fled on foot.

One of the suspects who ran away was not arrested. The other suspect was chased by an officer for about a block.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

During this foot pursuit, the officer gave the suspect several commands to get on the ground, which the suspect refused. The suspect and the officer then exchanged gunfire.

The suspect, a 23-year-old man, died on scene despite lifesaving measures taken by MPD and the Milwaukee Fire Department. The suspect’s firearm was in his hand, and an additional firearm was recovered in his waistband. Another firearm was recovered from the car.

The officer that discharged his firearm is a 35-year-old man with more than three years of service. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment of a non-fatal injury and released. The officer will be placed on administrative duty, which is routine in officer-involved shootings.

What's next:

The Milwaukee Area Investigative Team will be investigating this incident. The Wauwatosa Police Department is the lead investigating agency.

Video related to this incident will be released in accordance with Standard Operating Procedure 575.

Police scene near 36th and Wright on Sept. 8, 2026.

Statement from MPA President Ayala

What they're saying:

"We are relieved that our injured officer is expected to recover and will be going home to his loved ones. This was a dangerous and fast-moving situation, and the immediate threat was stopped, preventing further harm. We are grateful that no other officers or members of our community were injured."