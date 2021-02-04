Police: 30-year-old woman shot, seriously injured in Milwaukee

article

A 30-year-old Milwaukee woman was shot and seriously injured in the city's Harambee neighborhood Thursday afternoon, Feb. 4.

Police said a suspect fired several shots into a vehicle near Burleigh and Achilles around 1:10 p.m. The woman, a passenger in the vehicle, was struck.

The victim was taken to MPD District 5, where medical assistance was summoned; she was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.

No arrests have been made at this time. Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at (414) 935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.

