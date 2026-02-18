Milwaukee police shooting, 98th and Lisbon; bodycam video released

The Brief Milwaukee police released footage of a Feb. 3 chase that began as a traffic stop and ended in the shooting death of a 38-year-old man near 98th and Lisbon. After the suspect fled his vehicle on foot, officers reported seeing him armed and gave multiple commands to drop the weapon. Officers fired after the suspect refused to drop the gun; his firearm was recovered at the scene.



Milwaukee police released on Wednesday, Feb. 18 body camera video tied to a police chase and shooting that happened near 98th and Lisbon on Tuesday, Feb. 3.

The incident left a 38-year-old man dead. Family members identified that man as Joshua Wippert.

Joshua Wippert

Pursuit leads to shooting

What we know:

Police said officers conducted a traffic stop shortly before 5 p.m. near Fond du Lac and Locust. The suspect initially stopped but then drove off, leading officers on a pursuit for reckless driving.

Police presence on Lisbon Avenue south of Capitol Drive, Milwaukee

During the pursuit, police said a passenger exited the vehicle. The chase ended near 98th and Lisbon, where the suspect stopped the car and fled on foot.

Police said during the foot pursuit, officers observed the suspect armed with a gun and gave multiple commands for him to drop the weapon. When the suspect refused, officers fired their weapons, striking him.

The suspect was transported to a local hospital, where he later died. Police said the suspect’s firearm was recovered at the scene.

Body camera video released

What we know:

If you would like to review the police body camera video of the incident, Milwaukee police have made the video available. However, viewer discretion is strongly advised.

NOTE: The Milwaukee Police Department’s Video Release Policy Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) 575, establishes criteria for when video evidence that captures officer-involved incidents that result in death or great bodily harm will be released to the public. This policy is intended to balance important interests, including the public’s interest in transparency and police accountability, the necessity of preserving the integrity of criminal and administrative investigations, and the privacy interests of individuals depicted in such videos (including victims, witnesses, bystanders, and the individuals against whom force is used). This policy creates a presumption of release. It is our goal to release video in officer-involved incidents according to SOP 575 within 15 days of the incident.

Police officers on administrative duty

Dig deeper:

The two officers who discharged their firearms are a 46-year-old man with more than 10 years of service, and a 40-year-old man with more than eight years of service.

Police presence on Lisbon Avenue south of Capitol Drive, Milwaukee

Both officers have been placed on administrative duty, which is standard procedure in officer-involved shootings.

Brookfield police lead investigation

What's next:

The Milwaukee Area Investigative Team is investigating the incident, with the Brookfield Police Department serving as the lead investigative agency.

