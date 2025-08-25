Milwaukee police shooting at 60th and Lisbon; bodycam video released
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department released on Monday, Aug. 25, body camera video of a police shooting that happened on Saturday evening, Aug. 9 near 60th and Lisbon.
Police shooting video released
What we know:
It was around 7 p.m. on that Saturday when officers were dispatched to investigate a vehicle related to multiple business robberies near 60th and Lisbon. The vehicle was located on the scene in the rear of a residence.
While investigating the residence, officials said officers encountered an armed suspect on the rear porch. Officers gave the suspect several commands to drop the gun. The suspect refused and gunfire was exchanged between the suspect and officers. The suspect was struck.
No officers were struck by the gunfire.
The suspect, a 31-year-old man, suffered fatal gunshot injuries. The suspect’s firearm was recovered next to him.
The Milwaukee Police Department released the body camera videos on its website. NOTE: Viewer discretion is strongly advised.
The four officers that discharged their firearms are a 46-year-old man with more than 21 years of service, a 36-year-old man with more than eight years of service, a 30-year-old man with more than five years of service and a 29-year-old man with more than 11 years of service. The officers were placed on administrative duty.
What's next:
The Milwaukee Area Investigative Team is investigating this incident. The Brookfield Police Department is the lead agency.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department.