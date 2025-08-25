Milwaukee police shooting at 60th and Lisbon; bodycam video released

article

The Brief Milwaukee police released body camera video from a police shooting incident on Saturday, Aug. 9. Officers were dispatched to the area near 60th and Lisbon to investigate multiple business robberies. While investigating a residence, a man with a firearm appeared on a rear porch. He refused to drop the gun – and gunfire was exchanged between the suspect and officers.



The Milwaukee Police Department released on Monday, Aug. 25, body camera video of a police shooting that happened on Saturday evening, Aug. 9 near 60th and Lisbon.

Police shooting video released

What we know:

It was around 7 p.m. on that Saturday when officers were dispatched to investigate a vehicle related to multiple business robberies near 60th and Lisbon. The vehicle was located on the scene in the rear of a residence.

While investigating the residence, officials said officers encountered an armed suspect on the rear porch. Officers gave the suspect several commands to drop the gun. The suspect refused and gunfire was exchanged between the suspect and officers. The suspect was struck.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

No officers were struck by the gunfire.

The suspect, a 31-year-old man, suffered fatal gunshot injuries. The suspect’s firearm was recovered next to him.

The Milwaukee Police Department released the body camera videos on its website. NOTE: Viewer discretion is strongly advised.

The four officers that discharged their firearms are a 46-year-old man with more than 21 years of service, a 36-year-old man with more than eight years of service, a 30-year-old man with more than five years of service and a 29-year-old man with more than 11 years of service. The officers were placed on administrative duty.

Related article

What's next:

The Milwaukee Area Investigative Team is investigating this incident. The Brookfield Police Department is the lead agency.