Milwaukee police seek help identifying burglary suspect

MILWAUKEE -- Police are asking for help identifying and locating the suspect wanted in a burglary that happened on Thursday, July 9 around 5 a.m. near 35th and Villard.



The suspect is described as an African-American male, 5'9" and 150-160 pounds with short hair. He was last seen wearing a dark long-sleeve shirt, dark pants and face mask.



The suspect vehicle is described as a gray 4-door Mercury Sable.





Police say the suspect forced entry into a closed business and took property.



Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.