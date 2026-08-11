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Milwaukee police seek critically missing 41-year-old woman

By
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Missing Persons
Published August 11, 2026 11:49 PM CDT
Published August 11, 2026 11:49 PM CDT
article

Aundrea Hill

The Brief

    • Milwaukee police are looking for a critically missing woman, Aundrea Hill.
    • She was last seen near 40th and Sheridan on Tuesday night.
    • Anyone with any info on her whereabouts is asked to call MPD District 4 at 414-935-7242.

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police need your help in finding a critically missing woman, 41-year-old Aundrea Hill.

Missing person description

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, Aundrea was last seen near 40th and Sheridan on Tuesday night, Aug. 11, just before 9:30 p.m.

Aundrea is described as a 41-year-old woman, Black, 5'8" tall, and weighing 230–240 lbs. Police say she has a heavy build and black hair.

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She was last seen wearing a royal blue shirt, black skirt, and an unknown-colored scarf around her head.

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A Milwaukee police officer said a lot of scenarios fall under the term "critically missing."

MPD tips

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to call Milwaukee Police Department District 4 at 414-935-7242.

The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department sent FOX6 the information and photo.

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