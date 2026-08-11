Milwaukee police seek critically missing 41-year-old woman
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police need your help in finding a critically missing woman, 41-year-old Aundrea Hill.
Missing person description
What we know:
According to the Milwaukee Police Department, Aundrea was last seen near 40th and Sheridan on Tuesday night, Aug. 11, just before 9:30 p.m.
Aundrea is described as a 41-year-old woman, Black, 5'8" tall, and weighing 230–240 lbs. Police say she has a heavy build and black hair.
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She was last seen wearing a royal blue shirt, black skirt, and an unknown-colored scarf around her head.
MPD tips
What you can do:
Anyone with any information is asked to call Milwaukee Police Department District 4 at 414-935-7242.
The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department sent FOX6 the information and photo.