Milwaukee police seek critically missing 41-year-old woman

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The Brief Milwaukee police are looking for a critically missing woman, Aundrea Hill. She was last seen near 40th and Sheridan on Tuesday night. Anyone with any info on her whereabouts is asked to call MPD District 4 at 414-935-7242.



Milwaukee police need your help in finding a critically missing woman, 41-year-old Aundrea Hill.

Missing person description

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, Aundrea was last seen near 40th and Sheridan on Tuesday night, Aug. 11, just before 9:30 p.m.

Aundrea is described as a 41-year-old woman, Black, 5'8" tall, and weighing 230–240 lbs. Police say she has a heavy build and black hair.

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She was last seen wearing a royal blue shirt, black skirt, and an unknown-colored scarf around her head.

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MPD tips

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to call Milwaukee Police Department District 4 at 414-935-7242.