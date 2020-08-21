Milwaukee police seek 3 suspects, vehicle in shooting near 6th and Meinecke

Milwaukee police are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying and locating subjects wanted in the shooting of a 21-year-old man the occurred near 6th and Meinecke on Tuesday, Aug. 18.

Officials say during an argument, suspect #1 fired several shots at the victim, subsequently striking him. All three suspects fled in the suspect vehicle -- described as a newer blue Jeep Compass.

Suspect #1 is described as a male, Black, 18-20 years old, 5’9” tall, 160-170 pounds, with short hair and a dark complexion. He was last seen wearing a white tank top and black Adidas athletic pants. He was armed with a handgun.

Suspect #2 is described as a male, Black, 18-20 years old, and 5’5” tall. He was last seen wearing a red jacket.

Suspect #3 is described as a female, Black, 18-19 years old, 5’10” tall, with long hair and a light complexion. She was last seen wearing Capri jeans.



Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.

