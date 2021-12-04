Milwaukee police: Drugs, guns recovered during searches

article

Milwaukee police recovered drugs, weapons and cash while executing a pair of search warrants, the department announced Saturday, Dec. 4.

The first warrant was executed Thursday, Dec. 2. Police recovered two illegal guns, more than 100 grams of cocaine and more than 380 grams of marijuana. Officers also recovered more than $13,000 in cash.

On Friday, Dec. 3, a second search recovered 42 pounds of marijuana and 28 grams of cocaine.

