Milwaukee officer-involved incident, State Highway 175 closed
MILWAUKEE - Part of State Highway 175 in Milwaukee is shut down due to an officer-involved incident.
State Highway 175 (north of the Stadium Interchange) is closed from Martin to Lisbon, with traffic being diverted off at Vliet.
FOX6 did confirm that the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner was called to the scene, indicating someone had died.
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Milwaukee police are expected to provide a media briefing in the near future.
Viewer picture shows the scene on the freeway
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
The Source: Information in this post was sourced from the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner, Milwaukee police, and FOX6 crews on scene.