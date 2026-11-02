Part of State Highway 175 in Milwaukee is shut down due to an officer-involved incident.

State Highway 175 (north of the Stadium Interchange) is closed from Martin to Lisbon, with traffic being diverted off at Vliet.

FOX6 did confirm that the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner was called to the scene, indicating someone had died.

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Milwaukee police are expected to provide a media briefing in the near future.

Viewer picture shows the scene on the freeway

This is a developing story, check back for updates.