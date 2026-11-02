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Milwaukee officer-involved incident, State Highway 175 closed

By
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Crime and Public Safety
Published November 2, 2026 9:16 PM CST
Published November 2, 2026 9:16 PM CST

MILWAUKEE - Part of State Highway 175 in Milwaukee is shut down due to an officer-involved incident.

State Highway 175 (north of the Stadium Interchange) is closed from Martin to Lisbon, with traffic being diverted off at Vliet.

Milwaukee officer-involved incident on State Highway 175
Milwaukee officer-involved incident on State Highway 175

Milwaukee officer-involved incident on State Highway 175

Milwaukee police are on scene of an officer-involved incident on State Highway 175 (Stadium Freeway).

FOX6 did confirm that the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner was called to the scene, indicating someone had died.

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Milwaukee police are expected to provide a media briefing in the near future.

Viewer picture shows the scene on the freeway

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this post was sourced from the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner, Milwaukee police, and FOX6 crews on scene.

Crime and Public SafetyNewsMilwaukee